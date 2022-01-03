Truist Financial Corp Acquires 516 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $106,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.9% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the second quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $188.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.