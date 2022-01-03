Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.92% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $165,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY opened at $122.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $94.12 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.