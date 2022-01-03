Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 915,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Emerson Electric worth $86,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after buying an additional 412,478 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

