Truist Financial Corp Sells 52,649 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,649 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.96% of Amdocs worth $95,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 212.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 17.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOX opened at $74.84 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

