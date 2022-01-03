Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 24,736 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $126.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.19 and its 200 day moving average is $110.90. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $128.30. The stock has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

