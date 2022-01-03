Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Dollar General by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dollar General by 1.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Markel Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,902,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.17.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $235.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.