Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.20. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.04 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.