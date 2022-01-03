Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 852,761 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after buying an additional 771,178 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,311,000 after buying an additional 304,313 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 403.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $264.44 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $268.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.58 and its 200 day moving average is $255.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

