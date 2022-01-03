Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,609 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 1,184.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $9.92 on Monday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

