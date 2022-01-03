Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 16,748 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,748 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 7.4% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $75,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after buying an additional 195,781 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,788,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,808,000 after acquiring an additional 94,555 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $256.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.77. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.90.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

