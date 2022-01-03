Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 24,407 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,407 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 1.12% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $48.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $49.24.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.