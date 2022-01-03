TurtleCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $128,175.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 119,007,759,615 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

