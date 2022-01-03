U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of U.S. Century Bank stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. U.S. Century Bank has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. Analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

