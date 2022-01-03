Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,258,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,465 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $190,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $42.42 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.