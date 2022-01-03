UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays downgraded UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $56.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07. UCB has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

