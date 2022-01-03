Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 42,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,646,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on UGP shares. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 66,369 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 38,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.