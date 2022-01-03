Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Achieves Market Cap of $3.33 Million (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $140,282.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded down 31% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00063620 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.07 or 0.08063918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00074650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.50 or 1.00059030 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007623 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

