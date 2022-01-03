Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $8.32 on Monday. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

