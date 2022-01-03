Validity Trading Down 7.5% This Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $6.02 or 0.00012821 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $26.91 million and approximately $865,175.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003833 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00037040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.66 or 0.00361592 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,478,686 coins and its circulating supply is 4,473,753 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.