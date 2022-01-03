Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VIG stock opened at $171.75 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

