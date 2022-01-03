Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $171.75 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

