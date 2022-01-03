Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370,139 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $121,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.46 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

