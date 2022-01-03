Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 26.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $320.90 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

