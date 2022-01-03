Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 124.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after buying an additional 2,355,046 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after buying an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,491,000 after buying an additional 357,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 710.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 315,736 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $254.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

