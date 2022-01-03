Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.40 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

