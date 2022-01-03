Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $45,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the period.

VBK stock opened at $281.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $255.23 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

