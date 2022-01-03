Vanilla Network Trading 33% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $2,056.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $5.93 or 0.00012790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 795,466 coins and its circulating supply is 650,851 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

