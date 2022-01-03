Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $157.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.17 and a 12-month high of $163.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

