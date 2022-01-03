Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 0.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $60.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on C. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

