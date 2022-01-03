Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys 175 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $57,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $355.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.