Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Alphabet by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,034,000 after purchasing an additional 342,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,893.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,925.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,803.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,698 shares of company stock valued at $441,035,426. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

