Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $926,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $117.04 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.