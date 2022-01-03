Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $76.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.40. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

