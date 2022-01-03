Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Down to $25.45

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.45, but opened at $23.74. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 233 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $338,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,646 in the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,051,000 after buying an additional 178,028 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after buying an additional 160,096 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 21.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 111,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

