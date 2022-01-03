VeChain (VET) Price Reaches $0.0872 on Top Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, VeChain has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $5.61 billion and approximately $216.49 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0872 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

