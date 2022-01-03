Veil Hits Market Cap of $1.27 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $564.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,344.59 or 1.00027462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00085067 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.87 or 0.00299737 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.86 or 0.00481005 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00154481 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009732 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

