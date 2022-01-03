Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Down 4.2%

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.86 and last traded at $19.02. 1,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 252,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83). Equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

