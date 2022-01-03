Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.05

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.05 and last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 8489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEOEY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

