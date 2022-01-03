VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0212 on Top Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $734,480.41 and $317.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,259.21 or 1.00195333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00083533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00033467 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.27 or 0.01129049 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00026060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002191 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,583,714 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

