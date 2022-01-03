Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

VET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.84.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. The company had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

