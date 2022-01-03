Versor Investments LP Invests $204,000 in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $119.17 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

