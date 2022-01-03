Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROOT. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROOT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

Shares of ROOT opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $782.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. Root, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $25.63.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

