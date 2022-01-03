Versor Investments LP Takes $211,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,517 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.02 and its 200-day moving average is $143.42. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

