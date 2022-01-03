Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 13,559 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,559 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $14,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $113.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.36. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

