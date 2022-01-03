Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.11 Million Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Vericel worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Vericel during the third quarter worth $902,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,643,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Vericel by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after buying an additional 308,948 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vericel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.
VCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.
NASDAQ VCEL opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,930.00 and a beta of 1.99. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vericel
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
