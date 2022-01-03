Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.11 Million Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Vericel worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Vericel during the third quarter worth $902,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,643,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Vericel by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after buying an additional 308,948 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vericel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

Get Vericel alerts:

VCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,930.00 and a beta of 1.99. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.