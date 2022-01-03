Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.04 Million Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,656 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.