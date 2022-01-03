Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 104.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

