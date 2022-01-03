Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Jabil worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $278,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $27,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,634 shares of company stock worth $12,782,418 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $70.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

