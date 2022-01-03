Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VKIN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.61. 51,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,535. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. Viking Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

