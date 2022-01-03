Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 27th

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of VLGEA opened at $23.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $340.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. Village Super Market has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $26.31.
Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.28 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.80%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
About Village Super Market
Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.
