Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 27th

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of VLGEA opened at $23.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $340.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. Village Super Market has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.28 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 17.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 5.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

